GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GLOG stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. GasLog has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 14.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 9.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOG. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

