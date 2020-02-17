Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNK. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 170,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,898. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $325.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

