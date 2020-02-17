Gene Source Code Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,103.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $13,103.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.60 or 0.02871258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00237045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00147875 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.