Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Generac by 0.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Generac by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $113.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $117.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

