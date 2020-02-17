General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:GFN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 11,123 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. General Finance has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFN. ValuEngine cut General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $116,611.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,075 shares in the company, valued at $113,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Finance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Finance by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 97,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Finance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in General Finance by 1,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

