Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 370.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 4,455.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Genpact by 195.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSE G traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.77. 790,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,434. Genpact has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

