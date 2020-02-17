Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Down 6.6% in January

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on GNTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,103,000 after purchasing an additional 513,292 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after buying an additional 95,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,233,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,717,000 after buying an additional 175,402 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after buying an additional 580,649 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,018,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,474,000 after buying an additional 96,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. 1,206,992 shares of the company were exchanged. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

