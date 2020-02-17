Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Trading Up 19.1%

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO)’s stock price was up 19.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), approximately 345,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 645,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.44.

About Georgian Mining (LON:GEO)

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

