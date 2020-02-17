Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 58.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 17.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

