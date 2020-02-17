Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 735,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

GLAD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,030 shares. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

