Glassman Wealth Services Has $974,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,518.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,529.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,435.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,297.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.