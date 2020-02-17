Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.21% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.