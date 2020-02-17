Globeflex Capital L P Grows Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,740,000 after purchasing an additional 793,598 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $91.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

