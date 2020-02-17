Golden Star Resources (GSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $2.90 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS has been the subject of several research reports. Clarus Securities lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.