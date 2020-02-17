GoldFund Trading Down 40.9% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $130,126.00 and $4,285.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

