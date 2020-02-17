Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

EBR stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 574,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

