Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.
EBR stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.
