Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

LON:LTG opened at GBX 160.97 ($2.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.75. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 3,475,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

