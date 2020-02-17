Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.81. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.81 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey R. Bailey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, Director Robert J. Stetson bought 28,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $42,376.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,251 shares of company stock valued at $92,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.