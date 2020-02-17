Gratus Capital LLC Buys 1,721 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $36.89 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

