Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 189.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

TXN stock opened at $132.21 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

