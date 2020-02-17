Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 109,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF stock opened at $134.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.45. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

