Gratus Capital LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.42.

NYSE:DUK opened at $101.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

