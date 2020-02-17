Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 30,072.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 631,451 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Gray Television has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research increased their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.