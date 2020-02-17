Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $296,000 in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $72.45.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

