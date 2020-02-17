Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $340.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.22. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $341.04. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.