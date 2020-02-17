Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR opened at $146.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $346,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,417 shares of company stock worth $2,634,243 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

