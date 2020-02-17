Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,400 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 564,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of GRBK opened at $12.04 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $607.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 8.93.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. BidaskClub lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.