Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,400 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 564,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of GRBK opened at $12.04 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $607.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 8.93.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. BidaskClub lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.
