Griffon Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Griffon has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Griffon to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

NYSE GFF opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. Griffon has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $963.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

