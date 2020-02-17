Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT) Shares Down 0.1%

Groupe BMTC Inc (TSE:GBT) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.03 and last traded at C$10.05, 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.06.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Groupe BMTC from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $343.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$182.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupe BMTC Inc will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current year.

About Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 34 locations in Quebec province.

