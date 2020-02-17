Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTY. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $231,328.84. Also, Director Molly Curl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78,740 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 8,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.