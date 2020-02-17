Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of brokerages have commented on GNTY. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $231,328.84. Also, Director Molly Curl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GNTY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 8,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $34.16.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
See Also: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.