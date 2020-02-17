Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.16.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

