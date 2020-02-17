Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.16.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.