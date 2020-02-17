Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 878,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
HLNE traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.80. 89,920 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $74.01.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
