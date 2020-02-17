Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 878,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HLNE traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.80. 89,920 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

