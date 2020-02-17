HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Insider Purchases £74,800 in Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon bought 40,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £74,800 ($98,395.16).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 alerts:

On Tuesday, December 24th, William Salomon purchased 25,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £47,500 ($62,483.56).

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock opened at GBX 189.25 ($2.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 has a 52 week low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,040 ($13.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.28.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.