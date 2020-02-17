Hancock Whitney Corp Has $916,000 Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Discovery Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of DISCA opened at $30.21 on Monday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

