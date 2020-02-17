Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $52.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $720.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.