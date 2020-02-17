Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 21.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $46.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

