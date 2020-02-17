Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,159 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $260,744.49. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

NYSE:ATR opened at $116.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $116.25. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

