Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

EWX opened at $44.84 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

