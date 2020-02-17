Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce sales of $676.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $672.55 million to $680.00 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $656.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 738.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 194,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $5,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

HA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. 485,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,521. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

