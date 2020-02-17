Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Haynes International reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAYN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 47,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,942. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $355.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

In other Haynes International news, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Also, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $138,158.00. Insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 in the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

