Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will report sales of $116.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.33 million and the highest is $116.36 million. Haynes International reported sales of $127.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year sales of $468.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.48 million to $471.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $504.83 million, with estimates ranging from $489.06 million to $520.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Haynes International.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HAYN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. 47,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $355.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

In other Haynes International news, Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $138,158.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Haynes International by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 102,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haynes International (HAYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.