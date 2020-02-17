HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 1,715 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

NYSE C opened at $78.79 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

