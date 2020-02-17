HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,046,000 after buying an additional 75,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.18.

Shares of NVDA opened at $289.79 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $294.97. The stock has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

