HCR Wealth Advisors Has $5.24 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.3% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

