HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

