HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 152 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $207.31 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.21 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average of $195.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.27.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

