HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,908 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 310.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,321,000 after purchasing an additional 244,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA opened at $294.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $247.04 and a 52 week high of $295.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

