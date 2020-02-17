HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 4,963 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,073 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.