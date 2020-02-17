HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Receives $43.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $42,419,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 931,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1,540.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,778,000 after buying an additional 928,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after buying an additional 707,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,980 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

