Head to Head Analysis: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and CyrusOne (NYSE:CONE)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CyrusOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and CyrusOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth N/A N/A N/A $0.78 42.68 CyrusOne N/A N/A N/A $3.31 20.46

CyrusOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equity Commonwealth and CyrusOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 CyrusOne 0 7 9 0 2.56

CyrusOne has a consensus price target of $72.56, suggesting a potential upside of 7.15%. Given CyrusOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth N/A N/A N/A CyrusOne N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CyrusOne beats Equity Commonwealth on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.

